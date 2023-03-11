SOUTH ASIAWORLD

B'desh: 'Attack on Ahmadiyyas backed by Pak-based Jamaat-e-Islami'

The attack on Ahmadiyas in Bangladesh was pre-planned by the Islamists backed by the Pakistan-based Jamaat-e-Islami and the militant outfits, an official said on Saturday.

“The trained armed cadres, equipped with lethal weapons, carried out attacks on the Ahmadiyya community,” a senior official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Militants used gunpowder and petrol during attacks on the Ahmadiyya community while it organised a 3-day Jalsa.

The attacks on March 3 in Panchagarh Sadar left two dead and over 100 injured.

S.M. Sirajul Islam Huda, Superintendent of Panchagrrh district police, said that 30 people were arrested for the attack in which gunpowder and petrol were used to set establishments afire.

A total of 165 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attacks, he told IANS.

“We have been arresting people on the basis of specific information and footage, irrespective of their political backgrounds,” said Huda.

On March 3, an engineer belonging to the Ahmadiyya community was killed while at least 30 others, including seven policemen, were injured in a clash between law enforcers and supporters of Islamist organisations demonstrating against the Ahmadiyya community, demanding cancellation of the 3-day-long ‘Jalsa Salana’ — an annual gathering of the members of the Ahmadiyyas.

The Islamists set afire more than 300 houses and around 200 shops belonging to the members of the Ahmadiya community.

Police vehicles were also set on fire while a police station was attacked.

