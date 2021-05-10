The Bangladesh government has banned the entry of travellers from Nepal as its neighbouring countries, including India, were reeling from a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) made the announcement on Sunday saying no passenger from Nepal will be allowed to enter Bangladesh from Monday to limit the spread of the Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bangladesh on Saturday detected its first cases of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, weeks after it imposed a ban on the entry of travellers from the neighbouring country via land ports on April 25.

The air travel between the two countries was suspended from April 14 following a devastating rise in Covid-19 infections in India.

After weeks of suspension due to thepandemic, international flight operations to and from Bangladesh resumed in a limited scale on May 1.

–IANS

ksk/