Bangladesh has brushed off a request from the US government to provide temporary relocation shelter to some Afghans who worked for the America-led entities in the war-torn nation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

“We’re already in trouble hosting 1.1 million refugees from Myanmar,” Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday citing Momen as saying.

Bangladesh urged all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm and ensure the safety and security of all including foreign nationals,the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which, Dhaka believes, may have an impact on the region and beyond, the Ministry added.

Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for Afghanistan’s socio-economic development, said the statement.

