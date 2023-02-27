Bangladesh’s Cabinet on Monday passed a proposal that paved the way for Bangladeshis to acquire dual citizenship of 44 more countries.

After a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, spokesman Mahbub Hossain told reporters that the Cabinet approved that Bangladeshis can avail dual citizenship of 44 newly-added countries while keeping their Bangladeshi citizenship, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, Bangladeshis could hold dual citizenship of 57 countries besides their country of birth.

