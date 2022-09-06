BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

B’desh Commerce Minister seeks greater investment from Indian industry

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday urged the Indian corporate sector to invest extensively in the neigbouring country.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI on India-Bangladesh economic relations, Munshi said that though there is adequate presence of Indian businesses in his country, more investment by the Indian corporate sector in Bangladesh would be welcome.

The minister also emphasised that investing in Bangladesh would help in developing the entire region, which also includes Northeast India, into a prosperous economic zone.

Speaking on the occasion, advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Cheikh Hasina on private investment and industry, Salman F. Rahman, said that Bangladesh is looking at export diversification in the field of agro processing.

He said that food security is the core focus area in Bangladesh’s agriculture sector and therefore there is a lot of opportunity for the Indian industry to invest in the field of agro processing.

20220906-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s renewable growth rate accelerating faster: IEA

    Privacy issue taken care of in Digi Yatra, says Scindia

    Profit booking, Asian cues snap equities’ winning streak (Roundup)

    Centre puts limit on sugar exports