Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has commissioned the first naval submarine base, calling it a proud moment for the country.

On Monday, the premier virually unveiled the nameplate of the “BNS Sheikh Hasina” from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

She said that the previous BNP government did not take any measures to protect Bangladesh, only the Awami League did after 21 years of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu’s assassination.

In last 14 years, a total of 31 warships, — four frigates, six corvettes, four large patrol crafts, five patrol crafts and two training ships — were added to the fleet of Bangladesh Navy, she mentioned.

“We added two submarines on March 12 in 2017. As a result, today our Navy was established as a three-dimensional naval force,” the Prime Minister noted.

The premier said Bangladesh is currently building ships in local shipyards for its own uses and for others, adding that the Navy has completed the construction of five patrol craft, including large ones at the Khulna shipyard.

The newly-commissioned submarine base would help the Navy increase its operational capacity to secure the vast marine resources, while the ships passing through the Bay of Bengal also can take help from the base, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had enacted the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974 to establish Bangladesh’s rights on its maritime boundaries. But, the UN adopted the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982 as an international maritime law.

“We don’t want war with anyone. But, we have to attain enough efficiency to protect our independence and sovereignty if Bangladesh falls into such situation, and we’re preparing our forces keeping that in mind.”

The premier also mentioned that she had adopted ‘Blue Economy’ policy and is working to use the vast marine resources in flourishing country’s national economy and thus to contribute to ensuring overall development of Bangladesh.

Establishing Bangladesh Navy as a smart force, Hasina said her government will build every organisation as modern with up-to-date and technological knowledge.

