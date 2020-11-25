B’desh court issues injunction against sale of Liberation War arms

The Bangladesh Supreme Court’s High Court Division on Tuesday issued an injunction on the sale of firearms used during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.

In its ruling, the bench of Justice M. Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to preserve firearms as a national heritage for future generations and why the sale of the weapons should not be declared illegal.

The Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence, Finance, Liberation War and Commerce were made respondents to the notice.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a report on what steps have been taken to preserve and protect the weapons within six months.

The ruling came on a petition filed challenging the government’s reported move to sell the weapons.

Supreme Court lawyer Z.I. Khan and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a national legal aid and human rights organisation, filed writ on November 15 attaching a newspaper report stating that the government wants to sell firearms of the Liberation War.

–IANS

sumi/vd