SOUTH ASIA

B’desh dengue cases surpass 12,000 mark, with biggest daily jump

NewsWire
0
0

The number of dengue cases in Bangladesh has surpassed the 12,000 mark this year as 438 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since January, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh has witnessed a significant spike in dengue cases this month, with 5,826 cases and 24 deaths registered, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

In August, 3,521 more dengue cases were recorded after 1,571 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in July, according to official figures.

Dhaka and its neighbouring districts are the most vulnerable to the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, according to the DGHS, with 315 dengue cases reported in Dhaka in the last 24-hour period.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.

Authorities in Dhaka have recently strengthened mosquito eradication drives as dengue infections usually start rising in the country during the June-September period.

20220921-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka to issue digital Covid vaccination cards

    A case for private investment in Colombo Airport

    PPP may not join Pak Cabinet, says Zardari

    Ranil Wickremesinghe says he would limit powers of future Sri Lankan...