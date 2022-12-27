Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that his country does not want any foreign interference in Dhaka’s internal affairs.

“We’re a mature country. We’re a sovereign country. We are an independent country,” Xinhua news agency quoted Momen as saying at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

The Foreign Minister said that other countries do not need to give prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in the countrys DNA.

The current government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections under the Independent Election Commission, Momen said, adding Bangladesh welcomes constructive opinions from foreign friends.

Earlier this month, a group of diplomats, mostly from Western countries, visited the Election Commission and discussed the next general elections in Bangladesh, due sometime between late 2023 and early 2024.

In a letter sent recently to all foreign diplomatic missions and representatives of the UN and international organisations in Dhaka, Bangladesh reminded them of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations in this regard.

