Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said on Monday that his country does not want interference from any nation in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

“We’re a mature country. We’re a sovereign country. We are an independent country,” a leading media outlet quoted him as saying at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Foreign Minister said that other countries do not need to give prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in Bangladesh’s DNA.

“The current government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections under the Independent Election Commission,” Momen said, adding “Bangladesh welcomes constructive opinions from foreign friends”.

Earlier this month, a group of diplomats, mostly from Western countries, visited the Election Commission and discussed the next general elections in Bangladesh, likely to be held in early 2024.

In a letter sent recently to all foreign diplomatic missions and representatives of the UN and international organisations in Dhaka, Bangladesh reminded them of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations in this regard, Xinhua reported.

