INDIA

B’desh family held with fake identity documents, linked with SP MLA

NewsWire
0
0

The Kanpur police have detained five members of a Bangladeshi family, including a juvenile, for allegedly carrying fake identity documents, the police said.

The family members include a couple, their children and the woman’s father.

The police added they were detained for having fake Indian passports, Bangladeshi passports, Aadhar cards and other documents and staying in Kanpur illegally. They were arrested from Meston Road.

According to police, the jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and local corporator Manny Rahman had issued certificates to Rizwan, who was originally a resident of Khulna in Bangladesh, and his family members.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the signatures of Solanki and Rahman will be matched with those on the certificates issued to the family to see if they are guilty of fraud.

The police also seized 13 fake passports, five Aadhar cards, education certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments and more than Rs 14 lakh.

Those arrested and detained were identified as Rizwan Mohammad, 53, his father Khalid Majid, 79, his wife Hina Khalid and their two children.

The police said Rizwan initially tried to mislead them, but later confessed the crime during questioning.

Rizwan told police he came to India in 1996 on a tourist visa and solemnised his marriage to Hina Khalid in 1998 in Delhi.

He added that Hina had also gone to Bangladesh by trespassing and obtained a Bangladeshi passport before returning to India.

Their children Rukhsar Rizwan, 21, and his 17-year-old son had also gone to Bangladesh illegally and obtained passports there.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the 14-Foreigners Act of 1946. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

20221212-044203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM visit – Residents asked not to hang clothes in balconies

    ‘So what?’: MVA partners on Amit Shah-Pawar ‘meeting’

    GV Prakash delighted to work with Ravi Teja on ‘Tiger Nageswara...

    Shivaji Maharaj a symbol of India’s self-respect, belongs to entire country:...