B’desh govt spares none involved in crimes: Hasina

Dhaka, Sep 11 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government does not spare anyone involved in crimes, in a bid to stop “the legacy of extra-judicial killings initiated by military dictator Ziaur Rahman and institutionalized by his wife Khaleda Zia”.

She also asked the nation in her speech in the parliament to remember that extra-judicial killings in Bangladesh started by Rahman as many military officials, Awami League leaders and activists went missing.

And afterwards, the extrajudicial killing established in institutional shape, during the tenure of his (Ziaur Rahman) wife Khaleda Zia, Hasina said on Thursday.

Hasina, also the Leader of the House said this in her valedictory speech in the 9th session of the eleventh National Parliament when Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader drew her attention to the issue of extrajudicial killings.

“You are telling about the extrajudicial killings. But who had initiated it? It started during the tenure of Ziaur Rahman as bodies of our many leaders and activists were not found at that time. And afterwards, it (extrajudicial killing) got institutional shape, during the tenure of his (Ziaur Rahman) wife Khaleda Zia. We tried to stop its continuation,” the prime minister said.

The sitting of the 9th session started on Thursday morning with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The premier called upon all to be realistic and constructive in criticizing the law enforcers as they have been working to control drugs, terrorism and militancy by risking their lives, bearing in mind that they (law enforcers) do not lose their zeal in doing so.

“At the same time, we have to think that the law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to control the narcotics, terrorism and militancy by risking their lives and they have achieved huge success to this end,” she continued.

She reminded all that her government is not sparing anyone if any (unexpected) incident takes place, saying that they have been taking appropriate measures against the wrongdoers.

–IANS

sumi/pgh