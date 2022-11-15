SOUTH ASIAWORLD

B’desh intelligence officer shot dead by Rohingya drug smugglers on Myanmar border

NewsWire
0
0

An Bangladesh Air Force officer, working at the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), was killed in a gunfight with drug traffickers along the Myanmar border in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday.

RAB constable Sohail Barua, who was injured in the firing, has been admitted to the Neurosurgery Department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital DMCH and has already undergone head surgery, he added.

According to the minister, there was exchange of fire between law enforcement forces and Rohingya drug dealers at the zero line of the Tumbru border in Bandarban on Monday evening.

In response to the questions of journalists here, Kamal said: “The anti-narcotics operation was being conducted based on the information of the intelligence agencies. An officer was accidentally shot dead there. We are working on how he was shot and which drug dealers shot him. We will reveal the truth of this incident later.”

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that an armed forces officer was killed and a RAB member was injured in a clash with “smugglers” at the Konarpara Line of Control on the Tumbru border in Naikhangchari hill area on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m., said Dil Mohammad Bhutto, a leader (Majhi) of the camp of the local Ghumdhum union council, and Ariful Islam, a community leader of the Rohingya camp set up on land between the borders of the two countries. Dil Mohammad said he heard several people were injured in the shootout.

Mohammad Ashikur Rahman, te resident medical officer of Cox’s Bazar General Hospital, said Barua, 30, of RAB-15 in the district was brought to the hospital around 9.45 p.m. with critical injuries, including head injuries, and was to be transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) or the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for advanced treatment if his bleeding did not stop.

Police and RAB officials at the hospital declined to comment.

20221115-173403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bajwa emerges peacemaker after surprise landing in Kabul

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka rescued by India, Pak economy struggles sans foreign...

    2nd Test, day three: Chandimal’s unbeaten century puts Sri Lanka in...

    Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting President