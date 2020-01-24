B’desh national in isolation after returning from China

Dhaka, Jan 31 (IANS) A Bangladeshi national, who returned from China, has been kept in isolation after he developed a cold and fever over fears of contracting the deadly novel coronavirus which has killed 213 people in the Asian giant, it was reported.

“We are not saying that he is infected with coronavirus. But he has been kept in an isolation unit as extra precaution,” Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24 on Thursday.

The authorities collected blood sample from the patient and he will be kept at the “isolation unit” until all necessary tests were done, Azad said, adding: “His body temperature has decreased. There is nothing to be afraid.”

The man arrived in Dhaka from Guangzhou on Wednesday night, according to Azad.

“He was cleared by the authorities in China. But we collected samples and kept him at an isolated unit of a hospital when his high body temperature arose our suspicion,” he added.

Bangladeshi authorities have started the screening of travellers from China at airports to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Units to isolate suspected coronavirus patients have also been opened at the Kurmitola General Hospital and the Infectious Disease Hospital at Mohakhali in Dhaka following a government decision to quarantine such patients for 14 days.

In South Asia, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal have confirmed one case each of the coronavirus.

Pakistan announced this week that four students were tested positive in Wuhan.

As of Friday, China has increased the toll to 213, with 9,692 infected cases.

–IANS

ksk/