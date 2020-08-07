B’desh Navy official injured in Beirut blasts out of danger

Dhaka, Aug 7 (IANS) A Bangladesh Navy official who sustained serious injuries in two massive explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut is out of danger now, officials said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed “deepest condolences” over the loss of lives in the explosion that rocked Beirut, sending a message to her Lebanese counterpart Hassan Diab, the PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The deadly explosions at a warehouse in Beirut port injured 21 members of the Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Bijoy — a part of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operation’s Maritime Task Force.

One of the injured officials was in critical condition and was admitted to the American University of Beirut Medical Center.

The others were taken to Hamud Hospital after initial treatment under the supervision of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

Of the 21 officials injured in the blast, 11 were released from the hospital, said a press release.

The explosion in Beirut port on Tuesday killed at least 137 people, injured 5,000, left dozens missing, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

At least 4 Bangladeshi nationals were killed and around 100 more, including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy, were injured.

Abdullah Al Mamun, first secretary (labour) and head of the chancery at Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, told that the critically injured official regained consciousness.

“The embassy is in constant touch with the injured Bangladeshis,” he said.

Bangladesh Navy warships have been participating in the UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon since 2010.

The BNS Bijoy is engaged in establishing world peace as a member of the Multinational Maritime Task Force in the Mediterranean.

The ship has been working to prevent illegal weapons and ammunition from entering Lebanese territory, officials said.

–IANS

sumi/pgh