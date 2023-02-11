In an address to the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for additional efforts globally to allow more women to excel in the science field.

“It is unfortunate that women represent only 12 per cent of scientists and 30 per cent of researchers globally. We must work to address the barriers in mindsets and learning environments to allow more women and girls to excel in science,” she said in a video statement screened at the UN Headquarters on FRiday.

“Our women are doing very well in the field of research and higher education. Scholarships are being given to girls to carry out research in agriculture, industry, health, science, art, information technology — all the fields.

“The women and girls in science and technology must remember that they are not alone. The steps they take would help open the door further for their sisters around the world,” she added.

Informing the Science Assembly, the Prime Minister said her government has established 5,275 digital centres across the country from where a girl and a boy entrepreneur are providing 200 types of services.

“Today, we celebrate the women and girls who are making important contributions to the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Bangladesh.”

The premier also said that her government has made it a priority to have women and girls lead in every sphere.

Describing some of the measures, she said they have established science and technology universities nationwide to ensure easy access to those for Bangladeshi boys and girls.

The prime minister said the hi-tech parks have created an inclusive environment where the girls can thrive alongside the boys.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science began as a resolution by the UN in 2015.

The mission was to address the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields by celebrating the contributions and achievements of women in science.

