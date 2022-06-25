Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the Padma Bridge and said that the mega government-funded project belonged to the people of the nation.

In a short speech before the inauguration, Hasina said: “I have no complaints against anyone, but I reckon those who opposed the Padma Bridge construction plan and called it a ‘pipe dream’ lack self-confidence. I hope this bridge will boost their confidence, whereas we have built ourselves.”

While lauding the courage of the nation, she said the project is a symbol of a Bangladesh’s pride, honour and ability.

“People on the south of Padma river have been neglected, but they won’t be neglected anymore,” she said, adding that a section of the Metro Rail in Dhaka and the tunnel under Karnaphuli river in Chittagong will be opened within this year.

“This bridge is not just bricks, cement, iron, and concrete… This bridge is our pride, a symbol of our capacity, our strength, our dignity. This bridge belongs to the people of Bangladesh.”

She expressed deep gratitude to the people involved with the construction, including the project authority, consultants, contractors, workers, and army personnel who provided security.

The Prime Minister further said that there was no compromise with regards to the quality of the Padma Bridge construction.

“It was built maintaining the highest standards,” she added.

Hasina also released a Tk 100 note to commemorate the occasion.

The Chinese contractor of the Padma Bridge also presented a replica of Hasina.

