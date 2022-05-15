Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid have greeted the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which commemorates the birth of Lord Buddha.

For the first time in two years, Bangladesh will mark the occasion on Sunday with in-person festivities which were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her message, the Prime Minister urged everyone to work generously to further strengthen the practice and bond of communal harmony in Bangladesh.

“I hope that by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha, everyone will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country,” she said.

On his part, President Hamid said that “Buddhist civilization and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalbon Bihar are its shining examples”.

He however, urged the Buddhist community to take part in the festivities by maintaining health protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

