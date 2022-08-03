Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that conspiracy to oust her from power has been intensified.

The premier made the remark while the newly elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society paid a courtesy call on her at Hasina’s official residence Gono Bhaban in the capital.

Adding that she knows the conspirators who are plotting against the Awami League (AL) government, she said, “I know who are involved in this conspiracy and what they are doing. I know them very well.”

The Prime Minister further said that the people of Bangladesh would have to suffer if the evil forces grab the power, which has been proven 21 years ago.

“It was a big struggle for a daughter, who had lost most of the family members all of a sudden, on the night of 15 August, 1975. And it was a big defeat of the evil forces, that Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman would take the helm of the party when it was in disarray after the murder of its supreme leader,” the Prime Minister added.

Hasina also said, the evil forces, behind the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of her family members, are against the progress and peaceful Bangladesh led by a member of Bangabandhu’s family. “Conspiracies were hatched before the national elections in 2014 and 2018. Plotters are becoming active again to oust me.”

“The killers were indemnified by BNP founder, the military dictator Ziaur Rahman. They were rehabilitated through awarding jobs at foreign missions. Even the post-75 governments paved ways for the killers to run politics and rehabilitated them socially,” she asserted.

