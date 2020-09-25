B’desh PM to address UNGA on Saturday in Bangla

Dhaka, Sep 25 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually address the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday in Bangla and talk on a host of national and international issues, including the Rohingya crisis.

She would be emulating her illustrious father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman, who was the first Bangladeshi to deliver speech in the national language at the 29th UNGA on September 25, 1974.

The Prime Minister will deliver the speech in Bangla like every year, following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, her Personal Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

“She will highlight a number of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Rohingya crisis and climate change,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen earlier told a virtual press briefing in the capital on September 21.

She will also talk about equal distribution of potential coronavirus vaccine across the globe as well as the pandemic impact on migrant workers and remittances, while voicing her thoughts on climate issues as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

The Foreign Minister said that Hasina will also urge the international community to continue their stand and efforts in resolving the protracted Rohingya issue in line with the four-point proposal she put forth at the 74th UNGA last year for a durable solution to the crisis.

The premier will also highlight Bangladesh’s successes in containing Covid-19, SDG implementation, establishing women empowerment and rights, poverty elevation, anti-terrorism and anti-drug trafficking activities, economic advancement, sustainable democracy and good governance, and maintenance of world peace, Momen confirmed to IANS.

The 75th session of the UNGA started virtually from September 21 with the theme ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism’.

For the first time in the UN’s 75-year history, global leaders have got together in the virtual world for the annual session of the world’s apex platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

