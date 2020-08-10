B’desh Prez, PM extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

Dhaka, Aug 11 (IANS) Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami to be celebrated on Tuesday, which has been announced a public holiday.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Officials said that this time all rituals and programmes will be arranged inside the temples in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. There would be no processions or rallies this year.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee said that a one-day programme will be organised at the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises to mark the festival.

Religious rituals, including recitation from Bhagavad Gita and workshops will begin in the morning, he added.

Also, devotees have to adhere to strict guidelines including wearing of facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

Different religious, cultural and social organisations have also chalked out various programmes to celebrate the festival across the country.

The national dailies will publish special articles to mark the occasion, while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the various aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.

–IANS

sumi/sdr/