Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their last respects to martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing wreaths at state capital Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar marking ‘Amar Ekushey’ — the International Mother Language Day and ‘Shaheed Dibosh’ (Martyrs Day).

They placed floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight.

Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar seven minutes before 12 a.m. where she was received by Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Md. Akhtaruzzaman.

Later, the Prime Minister and the V-C received President Hamid when he arrived four minutes before the zero hour.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey — ‘Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February’– was playing.

The President was the first to lay the wreath followed by the Prime Minister at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in silence for some time as a mark of respect to the memories of the language heroes.

Ministers, advisers to the Prime Minister, MPs, the Chiefs of the three services, diplomats, senior Awami League leaders as well as top-level civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Flanked by Cabinet members and senior leaders of her party, Hasina, also the President of Awami League, later placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, also paid tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

People from all walks of life thronged the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday to pay tribute to martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

20230221-022402

