Bangladesh has recorded its highest number of single-day coronavirus cases since July last year, according to health authorities.

On Sunday, the country registered 3,908 new cases, which increased the overall tally to 595,714, reports Xinhua news agency.

The last highest spike was 4,019 registered on July 2, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 35 more fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the death toll to 8,904.

The official data showed 22,136 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients in the country rose to 535,941, including 2,019 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 per cent and recovery rate 89.97 per cent.

In response to the current Covid-19 situation, the closure of all primary schools and kindergartens in the country has been extended till May 22, according to a statement issued by Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday.

–IANS

ksk/