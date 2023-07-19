INDIA

B’desh records highest single-day dengue deaths of this yr

Bangladesh has recorded the highest single-day dengue deaths, taking the overall fatalities due to the disease since January this year to 127, health authorities said.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 13 dengue deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also in the same period, the country registered1,533 new confirmed cases, raising this month’s total tally to 16,022.

So far this year, the DGHS has recorded a total of 24,000 dengue cases and 18,304 recoveries.

Bangladesh logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 fatalities were recorded in 2019.

The country had reported2,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

The disease causes an acute illness that usually follows symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

