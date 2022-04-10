HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh reported its sixth straight day without any Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in about a month, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The country reported 42 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Sunday, up from 28 on Saturday, and no deaths for six consecutive days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest addition took the country’s case tally to 1,952,065 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,123.

Also, 707 Covid-19 patients were cured during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,888,640, the DGHS data showed.

Bangladesh reported its first three Covid-19 cases on March 8, 2020, and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 per cent and the current recovery rate 96.75 per cent.

The country’s latest Covid-19 situations cemented optimism that Bangladesh has contained a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections since earlier this year by strengthening its vaccination drive.

Bangladesh launched its Covid-19 vaccination program in January 2021 to contain the pandemic that has spread across the South Asian country.

Subsequently, the government halted administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after India suddenly banned vaccine exports.

Later in June 2021, the vaccination drive resumed in parts of the country with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines.

