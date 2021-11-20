Bangladesh on Saturday reported zero Covid fatality for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the South Asian country in March last year. The first Covid death was reported on March 18, 2020.

Dr. Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director (Admin) of the 250-bedded TB Hospital of Dhaka, told IANS that 190 patients also recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, adding the recovery rate now stands at 97.72 per cent.

Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dr. Ayesha said: “This good news makes people very happy… I must say, PM Hasina’s contribution to the healthcare sector is behind the success.”

However, sounding a warning, she said: “Pandemic is on the rise all over the world. The relief is that the death toll came down to zero. But if the people do not stay aware, it could rise again.”

She also urged the people to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

“It (Covid-19) can become strong any moment. Everyone should remain alert,” she said.

Bangladesh reported seven Covid deaths and 253 cases on Friday.

With the latest fatalities and fresh infections, the death toll in the country rose to 27,946 while the caseload increased to 15,73,889, respectively.

The first Covid cases were reported on March 8 last year.

–IANS

sumi/pgh