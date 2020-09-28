B’desh requests Saudi to increase flights

Dhaka, Sep 28 (IANS) Bangladesh has requested Saudi Arabia to increase flights between the two countries so that the expatriates stranded in Dhaka can return to their workplaces, the media reported.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a telephone conversation on Sunday evening, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Bangladesh also urged the Kingdom to give permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate flights on Dhaka-Dammam route.

Currently, the national flag carrier has permission to operate flights to Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah.

Last week, the Saudi government positively responded over workers’ issues ending barriers to their return to the workplaces in the Kingdom.

