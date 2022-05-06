SOUTH ASIA

B’desh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka

As a goodwill gesture, Bangladesh has sent emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka as the island nation is undergoing a severe economic crisis.

At a token handover ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma here on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over a few boxes of medicines to Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne, reports Xinhua news agency.

Momen described the supply of the medicine as an expression of solidarity and friendship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at a time when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, “Bangladesh never hesitates to extend assistance to any nation in difficulties, in particular, to its neighbours for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the South Asian region”, he added.

For his part, Seneviratne said Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and is committed to further strengthening it.

He said the medical supplies demonstrated the bilateral relations are moving in the right direction.

Essential Drugs Company Limited, the only state-owned pharmaceuticals company in the country, and the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries, have each contributed medicines worth 100 million takas as gifts to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka announced.

It added that the medicine supplies are expected to reach Sri Lanka in a few days.

Earlier, Bangladesh provided Sri Lanka with $200 million in aid through currency swapping arrangements.

