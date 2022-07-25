A student studying in Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) located in Bangladesh’s Sylhet was allegedly found dead inside the university’s premises, university authorities said.

The youth has been identified as Bulbul Ahmed, who was reportedly stabbed to death at 7 p.m. at the Gazi Kalur Tila in the university’s premises, on Monday evening.

After being taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared the youth dead.

SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed visited the hospital at 10 p.m. on Monday. While speaking to the media, he demanded justice for the deceased youth by calling it a heinous crime.

Several hundreds of students at SUST are protesting against the murder of Bulbul.

While protesting against the youth’s murder, students carried out a procession in the college at 11 p.m. and later assembled before the administrative building where the proctorial committee tried to stop their protest.

The students of SUST blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway in front of the college and continued protesting till 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

