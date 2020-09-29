Canindia News

B’deshi journalist injured in stabbing attack

Dhaka, Sep 29 (IANS) A journalist was injured in a stabbing attack in Bangladesh’s Jashore district, and is in critical condition, the media reported on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Nazrul Islam, 35, the Benapole correspondent of ‘Samprotik Deshkal’ and ‘Barta Kantho’ dailies, reports The Daily Star newspaper.

The incident took place on Monday in Navaran Satkhira area of Sharsha upazila when he went to meet his mother.

The suspect has been arrested, police said, adding the attack was carried out over previous enmity.

