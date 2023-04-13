A Bangladeshi man with a fake Indian passport was arrested at the Lucknow airport, police said.

Identified as Mohammad Mominul Islam of Faridpur district in Bangladesh, the accused was traveling on a fake identity as Asit Das.

The passport mentioned him as a resident of Ghosh Bagan Lane under Chitpore police limits of Kolkata.

He was caught by immigration officers Mohammad Haneef and Dhananjay Singh after he alighted from an IndiGo flight from Sharjah.

Mominul had left for Sharjah on a fake Indian passport via Lucknow airport on April 8, but after his arrival there, he was detained by Emirati authorities and deported back to India.

Sources at the Lucknow airport said: “He was detained soon after arriving at the immigration counter. During interrogation, he claimed that his original passport issued by the Bangladesh government was revoked, following which he managed to get a fake Indian passport for Rs 2 lakhs from an agent based in Kolkata.”

Further innestigation is underway.

