Be a water warrior, says 4th woman who took over PM’s Twitter

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Kalpana Ramesh, who on women’s day took over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts, gave a power message on water conservation urging people to become a water warrior.

Appearing on the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle, as @kalpana_designs, she tweeted, “Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior. Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children … Here is how I am doing my bit.”

Kalpana Ramesh is Hyderabad-based architect who advocates water conservation in residential apartments, office blocks through rainwater harvesting.

A volunteer with SAHE, Society for Advancement of Huma Endeavour, Kalpana who also goes by the moniker ‘Go Green Water Champion” tweeted through the Prime Minister’s account, “Small efforts can make a big impact. Water is a valuable inheritance we got. Lets not deprive our next generations. Contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness.”

Kalpana expressed her happiness at featuring on the Prime Minister’s social media accounts on international women’s day. “I never imagined I could bring back birds to a lake or tweet from our PM’s handle. With a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge. We can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources. Let us become problem solvers.”

On the occasion of international womens’ day, the Prime Minister has logged off his social media accounts and paved the way for 7 women achievers to feature their achievements instead.

Earlier in the day, Sneha Mohandoss, Malvika Iyer and Arifa Jan featured on the Prime Minister’s social media accounts.

