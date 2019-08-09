Be careful while installing remote desktop app

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) If you are asked to install remote desktop applications, make sure that the person is trustworthy as fraudsters often use such apps to trick people into giving access to their devices and steal money from their bank accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year even alerted banks and payment systems operators against use of such applications.

While these apps themselves may not have any security issues, fraudsters use them to get remote access to a user’s mobile device and complete fraudulent transactions.

Apps, like AnyDesk, allow users to connect to a computer remotely.

In response to a user’s comment that installing this app led to fraudsters “looting” him of Rs 1 lakh from his credit card, AnyDesk said such fraud was only possible if the user granted someone access to their devices. “Any such transactions are not due to any issue with AnyDesk’s app,” it said.

Fraudsters often pose as a bank official and trick a person into downloading the AnyDesk or similar apps. They then asks the person the 9-digit app code, generated after downloading of the app.

Once the fraudster enters the 9-digit code on his device, he would ask the victim to grant certain permissions, which are similar to other apps. This allows fraudsters to gain access to the victim’s device and carry out fraudulent transactions.

AnyDesk, however, is not the only app that allows users to connect to a computer remotely. Another app called TeamViewer QuickSupport offers similar service.

–IANS

gb/pcj