INDIA

Be cautious about replacement of terminated non-teaching staff: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday cautioned the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to be careful on replacing terminated non-teaching staff of Group D category in different state-run schools from those who were on the waiting lists.

“Remember, there are reasons to doubt the fairness of the waiting lists. There is no reason to believe that the waiting lists are as pure as River Ganga water. Just remember that and be cautious when making the replacements from the waiting lists,” a bench of Justice Biswajit Basu told the WBSSC counsel.

Recently, the services of 1,911 candidates in Group D were terminated following an order from a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who also directed the commission to make their replacements from the waiting list. On this matter, Justice Basu issued a note of caution to the commission.

The terminated staff had already approached the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, which had put an interim stay on the portion of the single-judge bench order directing the terminated staff to immediately return the money they have received as salaries so far, but did not put any stay on the main order pertaining to the termination of services.

