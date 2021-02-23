J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to Dal Lake on Tuesday, where he met several tourists who came from different parts of the country. During his interaction with the tourists, the LG enquired about the experiences of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Be the goodwill ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir and carry the message to your respective areas that J&K is an ideal and safe tourist destination,” Sinha urged the tourists.

While assuring the tourists a safe and pleasant stay in the Union Territory, the LG observed that the tourism department, local community and other stakeholders are collectively providing a tourist-friendly environment to facilitate the visit of the tourists coming to J&K.

From eco-tourism to winter sports, from pilgrimage to adventure tourism, J&K offers a host of attractions to tourists to experience the scenic beauty, warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage of J&K and make their visit to the UT a memorable one, Sinha added.

He also advised the tourists to also explore the unexplored tourist places in J&K.

The tourists, while sharing their experiences, said that they felt very much delighted to visit Kashmir.

