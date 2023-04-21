INDIA

‘Be humane’: Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension

NewsWire
0
0

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday pulled up country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), asking it to act humanely, after tagging a video on her Twitter handle of an old village woman, walking barefoot in scorching heat with the help of a broken chair, to collect her pension from the nearest branch.

The woman in the video, identified as Surya Harijan, lives in Odisha’s Nabrangpur district, and stays with her younger son, who grazes other people’s cattle. Her elder son is a migrant labourer in another state.

The family lives in a hut and doesn’t own any land, as per reports.

Sitharaman tweeted while sharing the video, “Can see the manager of SBI responding but yet wish Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the SBI to take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no bank Mitra?”

The incident took place on April 17.

The SBI responded to Sitharaman’s tweet and said the woman pension will be delivered at her doorstep from next month onwards. It added that she would also be given a wheelchair.

As per reports, the woman is forced to physically collect her pension as her thumb print doesn’t match with her records.

20230421-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to impart education of other religions in madrasas: Maulana Qasmi

    K’taka fishermen told to return as cyclone brews in Arabian Sea

    Kapil Sharma has a special moment with delivery boys at screening...

    LeT terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter