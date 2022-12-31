Karnataka Congress on Saturday gave a call to the people of the state regarding the Union government’s merger plans of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Taking on the central government, Congress stated on social media that people of Karnataka must prepare themselves to prevent the BJP’s conspiracy to sink KMF in the name of merger.

KMF has been a pillar of support for the farmers of the state. Now, the evil eye of the central government is set on it. The central government has destroyed the banks of Karnataka earlier in the name of merging them with other national banks, Congress stated.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of the mega dairy at Mandya, Amit Shah had stated that if Amul and Nandini work together jointly, in three years there will be primary dairies at every village level.

Shah also stated that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will get all technical support and cooperation from Amul. If Karnataka and Gujarat come together in this direction, it will benefit the farmers all over the country.

In 1975, Karnataka processed 66,000 kilo milk and now it is processing 82 lakh kilo milk. The KMF’s turnover per year is Rs 25,000 crore and nearly 80 per cent of the money goes to the farmers.

20221231-154203