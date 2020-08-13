BE signs pact with Johnson & Johnson for Covid vaccine production

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) The Biological E. Limited (BE) on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, for the creation and enhancement of manufacturing capacities for drug substance and drug product for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad26.COV2.S. is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials, BE said in a statement.

“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of BE.

“We look forward to deploy our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine,” said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc., who heads BE’s novel vaccine initiative.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a pandemic.

Globally, over 17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including over 686,000 deaths have been reported to the WHO. Currently, there is no approved vaccine for COVID-19.

