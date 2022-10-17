ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Be YouNick comes up with new streaming show ‘Apna Villa’

NewsWire
0
0

Digital content creator Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as Be YouNick, is coming up with a new streaming show titled ‘Apna Villa’, which will also star Tusharr Khair and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri.

The trailer of the show was released on Monday and gives the audiences a sneak-peak into the roller-coaster life of central characters of Nick and Tushar, who have rented out an expensive villa for their vacation.

Commenting on the occasion of trailer launch, Nick said: “It’s very ‘apna’, meaning ‘close to the hearts of me and my team’. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and ‘Apna Villa’ sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride.”

The show will follow the events after Tushar’s character suddenly gets sacked from his job. The duo decides to sublet the villa to earn money and continue their sojourn. Soon, guests of all kinds, such as a demanding one played by Atul Khatri, start checking in. Chaos ensues, putting Nick and Tushar on a hilarious mission to delight their clients.

The show will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from October 19.

20221017-133805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Dhawan wishes mom Karuna on her birthday, calls her his...

    When Mahesh Babu turned down a large OTT offer for ‘Major’

    Sonakshi Sinha: Don’t be a fool, wear your mask

    Rapper D’Evil’s new song ‘Kaancheck’ talks of need to restore law...