Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Beach Tourism Festival can contribute extensively to tourism in the state.

He said this while inaugurating the Bekal International Beach Tourism Festival.

Bekal in Kasargod is an upcoming beach destination in the state and Vijayan said that to tide over the challenges posed by Coivd-19, similar festivals need to be conducted.

“For a state like Kerala, where tourism is one of the major sources of income, there is a wide scope for such festivals with public-private partnerships. Kerala has become a sought-after destination globally. Well-known magazines like Time have included Kerala in the best 50 tourist destinations in the world and that is a great recognition for Kerala tourism,” said Vijayan and added that the government has come up with projects aiming at comprehensive growth for the tourism sector.

State Minister for Ports, Ahmed Devarkovil inaugurated the robotics exhibition held as part of the fest.

“Kasaragod which is called ‘Sapthabhasha Sangamabhoomi’ (the land where seven languages meet) we have to cross the barriers of religion, and festivals need to create a symphony from diversity and it was everyone’s duty to display brotherhood and unity, keeping aside all differences,” said Devarkoil.

The 10-day-long festival offers a variety of events for the public.

