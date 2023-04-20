INDIALIFESTYLE

Bear falls into well in Thiruvananthapuram, rescue efforts underway

NewsWire
0
0

Efforts are underway in the suburban town of Vellanadu in the state capital district to rescue a bear which fell in a well.

According to the Forest officials, the incident occurred at the house of one Aravind at Vellanadu around Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

Hearing the sound coming from a well, Aravind rushed out of the house and was startled to see the bear.

The bear is understood to have come searching for hens, But, what has raised eyebrows is how the bear reached Vellanadu, which is located about 17 kms from the forest area. Locals say that even wild pigs are rarely spotted in the area.

The bear was spotted hanging on the ring of the well and had managed to stay afloat. But, things went awry during the rescue operation after a tranquilizer shot was fired by the local veterinarian.

Five minutes after the shot was fired, the bear sank to the bottom of the well.

Soon three people went into the well, but they could not lift the animal and had to come out.

The officials have now asked the water to be pumped out from the well and all are eagerly waiting to see the health condition of the bear.

20230420-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gyanvapi case hearing deferred due to lawyer’s strike

    Shah coming to Bihar to ‘disturb’ communal harmony: Lalan Singh

    BSF recovers arms & ammunition along International Border in Jammu

    ED summons K’taka Cong Prez Shivakumar on Oct 7 in PMLA...