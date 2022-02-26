Beauty and Tech

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) The beauty industry in a trice has seen a pure-play exchange of expertise with tech, fueled both by well-versed consumers and the demands of unprecedented times. The burgeoning of personal technology in the last few years has also spotlighted the world of beauty- right from delivery to consumption.

If beauty is ubiquitous, it certainly shares the same bandwidth as tech. And in the discerning eye of the beholder, the camaraderie between the two can certainly make sparks fly in any vanity box! Nykaa, is closing all doors on your FOMO on beauty tech, as it curates and brings to solutions, gadgets, products & brands that will up the ante on your beauty game.

With a deep understanding of the Indian beauty consumer, Nykaa leads the “at home” beauty solutions category, integrating tech & innovation to resolve concerns for hair, face, and body. The product mix offered is specifically curated keeping in mind Indian beauty bees and their needs. From epilators and face massagers to LED Masks, hair growth stimulators and tech-enabled cleansing brushes- here’s all that’s trending and tech-forward.

Allowing consumers to circumvent heightened hygiene concerns, personal beauty tech is finding its way into every discerning beauty closet around the country and Nykaa is ensuring consumers make the most confident purchase decisions with its assurance of authenticity and sourcing from authorized sellers only.

So here is a list of some bestsellers;

Alan Truman No More Split Ends – Automatic Split End Trimmer

* Trims Flyaways and Split ends without reducing the length of the hair

* Cordless and rechargeable

* Doesn’t cut the hair length; Keeps hair healthy – for professional and home use

* Vega Cleanse Pro with Sonic Vibration Technique.

* Facial cleanser with a Silicone brush for gentle cleansing

* Creates Sonic vibrations that adapt to individual skin needs (for all skin types)

* Washable (100 per cent waterproof)

* Compact design / Travel friendly.

L’Oréal Professional Steampod 3.0 Stream Hair Straightener

* 2x faster, 2x smoother and 91 per cent less damage

* Floating plate for even pressure while styling

* Intelligent heat control (180 degrees to 210 degrees)

* Rotating Cord and removable comb.

Flawless Finishing Touch Dermaplane Glo

* Non-vibrating technology helps remove facial hair and peach fuzz with absolute precision

* Professional grade Japanese stainless steel blade

* Built-in LED light

* Exfoliates dry, dead skin.

iGrid 3D Face Massager Roller

* Microcurrent stimulates ATP production which energizes the facial muscles

* Reduces fine-lines, blackheads and acne

* The Y-Type design ensures high absorption of products

* Easy to use, ergonomically designed

