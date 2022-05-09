Former Manchester United star player David Beckham has predicted ‘changes’ at the club as the fallout continues from their dreadful defeat to Brighton. He added that things will improve following changes this summer, including the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

Manchester United legend Beckham was one of the guests at a star-studded F1 Grand Prix in Miami, where he was asked for his opinion on his former club’s current situation.

After posing in the pit lane for an iconic photo alongside sporting royalty Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady, the ex-United midfielder was asked by Sky Sports for his take on his boyhood club, where he made 394 appearances and was hugely influential in the Treble-winning campaign of 1999.

“I think there are changes to be made and changes are happening,” he admitted.

“There are not many other teams who could have gone through what they’ve gone through in the last few years and still be filling out the stadium. It says a lot about the fans and what they believe in,” he said.

“They still turn up at the stadium. I turned up a few months back and every seat was filled. So the fans still believe, they still support and will always turn up for the team.”

The former England captain was also asked about the man who inherited his No.7 shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portugal international’s outstanding contribution of 24 goals since rejoining the club this term from Juventus.

Beckham said he is hopeful the striker will stay at Old Trafford and continue to excite the supporters regularly.

“Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo (Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi). To see him stay, hopefully staying on at United, is important for the fans. I think it’s important to him. We all know how much Manchester United means to him,” Beckham was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

He is still doing what he does best, scoring goals and creating and that’s what Cristiano does, even at his age. To be doing what he’s doing is really incredible. Hopefully, it continues and, hopefully, he stays for another year or two,” he said.

Beckham, who is co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, looked on as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion, won the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place. It was the inaugural Grand Prix in Florida and generated a huge amount of media interest.

