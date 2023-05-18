After being removed as Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it was a “privilege” to serve as law minister and thanked Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, other judges and law officers for their support.

In a major cabinet reshuffle earlier in the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Rijiju as Law Minister.

Rijiju has been moved to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote: “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.”

Thanking the judges, he said: “I thank Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary & entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens.”

“I look forward to fulfilling the vision of PM Narendra Modi in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble karyakarta of BJP,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the new Minister of Law and Justice, and moved Kiren Rijiju to Earth Sciences.

Meghwal has been given independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice along with his current ministry.

20230518-140203