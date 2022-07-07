As per scientists from Nova University in Lisbon, Portugal, drinking a beer everyday can improve your health. As per their research drinking beer everyday with dinner increases the amount of good bacteria in a man’s stomach.

According to the research this good bacteria benefit comes from both alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beer.

Method of research

The research sample was relatively small and comprised of 19 men. The average age of the men was 35 years old. All the men who were participating in the research were asked to drink about 325 ml of lager beer with their dinner every night for four weeks. Of this sample size, some participants were given alcoholic and a few others were given non-alcoholic beer.

The alcohol content in the alcoholic lager was around 5.2%, which is considered as strong in terms of alcoholic content. At the end of 4 weeks the blood and stool samples of these 19 men were taken for examination.

The results of the research, as published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry suggested that consuming beer everyday increased the amount of good bacteria in the intestines. These bacteria found were more diverse as well and overall would have a good impact on the digestive system.

Can beer increase good bacteria?

As per scientists, beer has compounds named polyphenols and it forms micro-organisms after the rotting process, which in turn helps increase the good bacteria amount in the intestines. Having more good bacteria and even more importantly, having a diverse range of bacteria in the human body is considered as healthy as the lack of good and diverse bacteria in the human body can lead to various health problems like diabetes, heart or gastric diseases.