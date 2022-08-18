New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANSlife) There’s no better feeling than winning over your fear and an adventure sport like bungy jumping can just help you do that in an incredible way. This extreme adventure sport can not only help you get over the fear of heights but also give you some life lessons.

While bungy jumping is the most sought-after activity by adrenaline junkies, if you are going for bungy jumping for the first time, then it can be a nerve-wracking experience. Your mind will play tricks and juggle with multiple feelings of fear of the unknown, whether you made the right decision, or how your body will react. Calm down. It is perfectly fine!

Here are five things you can do or keep in mind to be better prepared for an adventure of a lifetime shared by Director, Business Development of Jumpin Heights, Niharika Nigam:

Appropriate clothing

Clothes like trousers or shorts would be recommended as they will be comfortable and not too loose at the same time. You do not want a fabric that keeps flapping around when you are in mid-air. You can jump barefoot or with shoes, depending on location, but make sure your shoes are not loose as they may come off. Do not wear any valuables for sure and keep your pockets empty.

Assess your health for any injuries or medical conditions

You need to make sure your body is healthy enough for the incredible adrenaline rush that comes along. Do check the weight and age limit where you are jumping and adhere strictly. Do not bungy jump if you have:

Back or neck injuries

Recent fracture

Any dislocation

High blood pressure

Asthma

Neurological disorders

Epilepsy

Heart conditions

Pregnancy

Osteoporosis

Food and drink

While there are no rules regarding food usually, be comfortable. Don’t overeat and you don’t have to stay hungry either. But do not bungy under the influence of alcohol or any substances that subdue your consciousness. Even with the best precautions in place, these are extreme adventure sports and demand your alertness. All professional facilities will ensure that there is no alcohol floating around the premises, either for sale or for staff, and not the jumpers either.

Perceived safety

Do your due research on the place but remember anyone can make a good website these days. Your gut feeling about the place is extremely important. If you are not a hundred percent certain of the safety standards, you’d rather skip it. The place must hold the solid experience and have trained jump masters, insurance, and certifications at the very least. Remember that thrill is not the same as danger. The right place will make you feel safe and when you feel safe, you have a much better experience always!

Trust the instructor and the equipment.

Goes without saying, that your instructor may be your best friend or a motivator, as you will be at your most nervous at this point. Put full trust and faith into the operators and the equipment you are harnessed to. They are trained professionals and might have done the same drill hundreds or thousands of times. Do not worry, you are in safe hands. It would be rather wise to choose your operator carefully after some research and know about how

