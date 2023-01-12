INDIA

Beggar kills borrower’s 2-yr-old daughter over Rs 500 in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A beggar strangled his neighbour’s two-year-old daughter to death as her mother failed to repay a loan of Rs 500.

Neelambag police have registered a murder case against 62-year-old Chagan Parmar.

According to a complaint filed by Kantaben Charoliya, her daughter Sonal had gone missing on December 26.

While scanning the CCTV camera, the police found Chagan carrying the little girl. Both the families live on a footpath. On Wednesday, police picked up the accused and inquired about the girl.

During interrogation, Chagan told police that he had lent Rs 5,000 to the girl’s mother Kantaben a few years ago. Though she paid Rs 4500 back, but was not repaying the remaining amount for which there used to be frequent quarrels between the two. So, to avenge, he kidnapped Sonal, took her to an isolated place near new Bandar road, and strangled her with a plastic rope and disposed of the body in bushes.”

The body was recovered on Wednesday and sent for post-mortem. The accused has been detained and will be arrested once his corona report is negative.

20230112-125207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Open 2022: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamps his authority with resounding...

    PMK warns Stalin govt against closing down of noon meal centres

    Azam Khan gets bail, to remain in jail after new case

    TN to roll out free breakfast for govt school students in...