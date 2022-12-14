Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the inauguration of the party’s central office in Delhi marked the beginning of a qualitative change in the country.

He could not attend the inauguration of the party office by BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Rama Rao, who is the state’s minister for industries, commerce and information technology, stayed back in Hyderabad to attend two investment-related programmes.

Rama Rao, who is the Chief Minister’s son, greeted party cadres on the opening of the BRS central office.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, stated that after achieving Telangana state and leading the state on the path of development, Chandrasekhar Rao is entering national politics to bring qualitative change in the country.

The Chief Minister is starting a new political trend in the national interest just as he followed a revolutionary path to achieve a separate state, KTR said.

KTR believes that public welfare and development policies being implemented in Telangana state will be introduced to the entire country through the BRS platform.

The minister said with the permission of the Chief Minister he is not attending the inauguration of the BRS office.

KTR said the decision was taken due to two key investment meets which were already scheduled.

He pointed out that nominations are also being filed on Wednesday for elections to Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) in Sircilla, an Assembly constituency represented by him.

