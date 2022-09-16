After four accused in the Begusarai serial shooting spree, that left one dead and 10 others injured on Tuesday, were arrested, police on Friday said that the crime was executed to create fear in the region.

Begusarai’s Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said that two of the arrested are shooters and two others are planners of the incident. He also said that two more shooters are currently absconding and raids are on to nab them.

“The main conspirator of the shooting was Keshav Kumar alias Nagwa. He sat at a roadside eatery and coordinated with the shooters during the firing. He was the one who hatched the conspiracy of the shooting incident. The idea was to create fear of his gang in the region,” he said.

He said that the probe team has scanned 22 CCTV cameras across the route of firing and the first lead came in the form of Youraj, who was caught on one of the CCTV cameras and his identification established.

“We immediately arrested Youraj Singh from his house. During interrogation, he confessed the crime. He was driving the bike and pillion rider Sumit Kumar fired on the common people. He also confessed that the T-shirt he was wearing was also kept in the house of Sumit. Following his confession, we have nabbed Sumit and also seized the clothes they were wearing at the time of firing,” the SP said.

“During the interrogation, the accused revealed the names of two more shooters and the main conspirator Keshav alias Nagwa, and Chunchun. We have also scanned the mobile phones of the accused and established that they were coordinating each other at a time of firing. Keshwav alias Nagwa was the one who was caught on the CCTV camera of an eatery in Begusarai. He was instructing them,” he added.

He said that Keshav alias Nagwa, Chunchun and Sumit have criminal records, having served jail terms in murder and arms act cases and are on bail currently. “We have the leads of other accused and they will put behind bars very soon,” Kumar said.

Begusarai SP also said that some more conspirators are involved in the incident.

“We have seized the mobile phones of the accused and cyber cell and forensic science officers are scanning them in a bid to establish the identity of other accused.”

Kumar said that Keshav alias Nagwa, after the incident, tried to escape from the state. “We had already alerted police of adjoining districts. Till then, Keshav alias Nagwa managed to flee from Begusarai and reached Jhajha station in adjoining Jamui district. He sat on the train bound for Ranchi but was arrested.”

On September 13, four bikers opened fire indiscriminately across the district.

Two assailants opened fire at Godhna village under Bachwara police station at 5.30 p.m., injuring a person named Nitish Kumar. Then the attackers went on Begusarai-Muzaffarpur NH 28 and fired at Ayodhya Chowk falling under Teghra police station, where Dipak Kumar, a native of Raghunandpur village, was injured.

When the first incident took place at Godhana village, local residents believed that the crime took place due to personnel enmity but when second incident took place quickly, the local residents then realized that the accused might be psycho killers who are intentionally targeting innocent civilians in a 26/11 Mumbai attack style.

The accused then reached Adarpur village on NH 28 and shot at finance company employee Vishal Solanki. Then they reached Pipra Malti Chowk under Barauni police station and killed a person named Chandan Kumar. Another person was injured at the same place.

After the fourth incident, the attackers left NH 28 and went toward NH 31 connecting Patna, where they opened Bharat Yadav at Barauni Thermal Power Chowk. After travelling some distance, they shot at Prasant Kumar Rajak, Ranjeet Yadav, and Jito Paswan (37).

The attackers travelled 30 KM on NH 28 and NH 31 during one hour of carnage and then disappeared.

