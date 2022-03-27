Actor and music director Hip Hop Aadhi, who rose to stardom because of his hard work and his skills as a rapper, has now sought to announce to the world the arrival of another rapper from Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, music director said, “Sollu Machi Underground! Here is a sweet story of yet another rapper.

“Prasanna aka @rising_rapper (is) from Dindugal, a small town in Tamil Nadu – very famous for their style of biriyani (damn man, I love Dindukal biriyani)

“But the Indie scene of Dindukal is not a happening one like that of their biriyani scene and speaking facts, there is no scene at all!

“But who cares? Prasanna kept trying, dropped bars, freestyles on whatever was out there and one fine day, I happened to see one of his freestyles on Instagram.

“Boommm, Two days later, he is at the studio dropping bars for me. Then, straight to the movie scene on the ‘Alambana Genie’ track. A very unique flow and delivery with a clean voice.

“Well, to be short, next year this time – you will be watching his music videos on your phone and bouncing to his albums and he is going to have a helluva journey in the Tamil rap scene!

“Yup – Sollu Machi Underground! Special thanks to the team at @theugtribe for making this happen! Behold – Tamil rap is gonna take over!”

